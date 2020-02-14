Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK Cabinet meets after reshuffle

The UK’s new Cabinet will meet for the first time this morning after yesterday’s dramatic reshuffle.

Yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson sacked several high profile Conservatives, including Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom.

Sajid Javid resigned after Johnson asked him to sack all of his advisers in an attempt by No 10 to take control of the Treasury.

Reports suggest that today’s Cabinet meeting will be used to approve new proposals for a points-based immigration system.

Munich Security Conference gets underway

World leaders from politics, academia and industry head to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

This year’s theme is ‘westlessness’, which the organisers say relates to the growing uncertainty of the West’s global authority.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas are among today’s speakers.

Also speaking during the three-day event is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Toshiba announces Q3 results

Japanese technology giant Toshiba will today announce its third-quarter results.

They follow Q2 results that saw the company’s operating profits climb, where Toshiba announced that it would be launching tender offers for three of its listed subsidiaries.

As those have now been completed successfully, investors will be looking for signs of how the company plans to continue its future growth.

The company’s results announcement will be available to view on Toshiba’s investor relations website.