3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Trump signs partial US-China trade deal

US President Donald Trump is set to sign the first part of a trade deal with China.

The partial deal promises tariff relief on some Chinese goods and seeks to increase Chinese purchases of US goods and boost US intellectual property protections.

Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are scheduled to sign the agreement at 16:30 GMT in the White House.

Critics say the deal is aimed at bolstering Trump’s political standing ahead of the 2020 election and is unlikely to inspire phase two agreements in the near future.

ECJ opinion on bulk data collection by intelligence services

Europe’s top court will issue a legal opinion on cases relating to the use of bulk communication data by security and intelligence services.

Privacy International brought the case against the Home Office, GCHQ, FCO and others in 2015.

The privacy rights charity argues that “the regime was unlawful under EU law because it failed to provide various safeguards” that were identified in a previous ECJ judgement.

The European Court of Justice decided to hold a joint hearing with two other related cases, one from France and one from Belgium.

Wikipedia celebrates 19 years

Wikipedia celebrates its 19th birthday today.

The free encyclopedia was founded by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger on 15 January 2001.

Wikipedia Day sees fans and editors celebrate the website. According to the Wikipedia entry for Wikipedia Day, the “tradition is to discuss Wikipedia with a group of other people and to have a Birthday cake. You do not need any special permission to host a party. Just do it and have fun”.

