3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Ecuadorian President in post-Assange visit to DC

The President of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, will today visit Washington DC in a potentially significant trip.

While there he will visit the Organization of American States, a continental organisation that includes all 35 independent states in North and South America among its members and is dedicated to encouraging regional solidarity and cooperation.

It is thought that Julian Assange and the country’s decision to expel him from the London embassy last week is likely to be a topic for discussion.

Moreno has accused Assange of using the embassy as a “centre for spying”. His expulsion now means the WikiLeaks founder is likely to be extradited to the US to face charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

Northrop Grumman makes ISS delivery

NASA commercial partner Northrop Grumman will today launch its latest commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission will see the company’s Antares rocket carrying its Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the ISS with a 7,500 payload consisting of research tools, crew supplies and hardware.

The launch will be the 11th commercial resupply mission Northrup Grumman has made under contract with NASA.

The launch is scheduled to begin at 4:46pm EDT (9:46pm London time) from the Mid- Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Virginia.

FIRST Robotics Competition gets underway

The FIRST Robotics Competition will begin today in Houston, Texas, as part of the wider FIRST Championship.

A collection of annual student competitions across the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields, FIRST sees secondary aged children from around the world compete in a variety of events.

This year will see a space theme, and is set in Space City. Alongside the FIRST Robotics Competition will be the FIRST Tech Challenge.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The event will run until 20 April.