Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Apple iPhone SE available for pre-order

Apple’s new mid-market phone, the iPhone SE, is available for pre-order from today.

The phone is powered by the same processor as Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro, but comes at a lower price point of £419 because it lacks the multiple rear cameras of the 11 and other features such as facial recognition.

The iPhone SE, which resembles the design of the iPhone 8, is seen as a push by the tech giant to gain new customers that have previously been priced out of Apple products.

UK unveils fresh coronavirus bailout funds

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to officially announce the final details of the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme, which will see bailout packages offered to some of the UK’s larger companies.

Given the current climate, how long do you anticipate it will take for the global economy to recover post Covid-19? Less than one year

One year to less than three years

Three years to less than five years

More than five years View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The emergency package addresses the previous lack of support for the so-called “squeezed middle”- companies deemed too big for the SME-focused scheme. Struggling firms with revenue of more than £45m are expected to be able to access state-backed loans of up £50m.

Next week, a reported £1bn fund is also being made available to support startups backed by venture capital firms, which have so far not been able to access funds because they are often loss-making during early growth phases.

Turkey imposes weekend Covid-19 curfew

Turkey is set to impose a weekend curfew at midnight tonight in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the second weekend curfew enforced after Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu gave just two hours’ notice to people in 31 of Turkey’s most populous cities last Friday, causing chaos as masses of people to take to the streets to panic buy goods.

Soylu offered his resignation two days later but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to accept it. The country has more than 74,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 1,600 deaths.

Thursday’s Highlights