Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

MPs take evidence on industry 4.0

Members of the United Kingdom’s Education Committee will hear from Taiwanese technology experts in an evidence session on the future of education.

The likes of Taiwan’s Minister of Science and Technology Liang-Gee Chen, Science and Technology Policy Research and Information Centre Director General Yuh-Jzer Joung, and National Taiwan University Assistant Professor Yun-Nung Chen, will give evidence on technology’s future role in education.

Taiwan has already developed an industrial innovation programme designed to boost economic growth in the digital age. This is made up of seven components that focus on entrepreneurship, clean energy, medtech, cybersecurity, agricultural innovation and the circular economy.

This session is part of an inquiry into the fourth industrial revolution, which is considering how rapidly-developing technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics and the Internet of Things will impact the labour market.

Emerging technologies are expected to have a major impact on the job market, with skilling workers for the technological future seen as a way to avoid widespread job loss.

The evidence session is taking place in Westminster, London, starting at 10am local time.

Social media laws on Australian Senate agenda

The Australian government could introduce its proposed social media laws to the Senate today in the hopes of securing a deal that will see it become law.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government has proposed jailing social media executives for up to three years if they fail to adequately deal with content showing “abhorrent violence” uploaded to their platforms. The proposal also calls for digital platforms to face fines of up to 10% of global annual turnover if they fail to response fast enough.

The proposal comes in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack, in which a gunman live-streamed himself killing 50 people at as Mosque in New Zealand. Facebook has since admitted that it “must do more” and is considering placing restrictions on its live-streaming feature.

FAO launches food insecurity report

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization will today launch its Global Report on Food Crises. The report will explore the number of people currently facing hunger and those who will be impacted by worsening food insecurity.

Last year’s report estimated that 124 million people are currently suffering from food insecurity, with 74 million requiring urgent assistance. That was up from 108 million in 2017.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The FAO has previously proposed “enhancing the resilience” of ecosystems could help to solve the crisis. Scientists have previously shown how plants can be modified to respond to their environment and provide more resilience in difficult environments.