Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Uber talks safety tech at summit

Key Uber representatives, including its chief legal officer and global women’s safety policy manager, speak at the Tech for Safety Summit in London.

The event, which is run by Uber and Politico, explores the latest technological innovations for protecting personal safety.

Other speakers include Antony Walker, deputy CEO techUK; Helen Lamprell, general counsel & external affairs director, Vodafone; George Freeman, transport minister.

In November the ride-hailing app lost its licence to operate in London, with Transport for London citing safety concerns. Since the legal wrangling began in 2017, Uber has made a number of improvements to bolster security.

Do you believe Huawei is a national security threat to the UK? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Ursula von der Leyen makes pre-World Economic Forum address

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, will deliver a pre-World Economic Forum address in Davos, Switzerland.

The annual event brings together world leaders, celebrities, economists and business figures to discuss the global, regional and industry agendas that will shape the year.

Last week, the WEF released its annual risk report, with the climate crisis and digital threats among the most notable.

The conference kicks off tomorrow and will last four days.

NASA astronauts fix battery during spacewalk

NASA astronauts are set to conduct a spacewalk to complete the replacement of batteries on the International Space Station (ISS).

At 12:10 GMT, Expedition 61 crew members Jessica Meir and Christina Koch will venture from the safety of the ISS to carry out maintenance on the P6 Truss Structure.

It will be the third all-female spacewalk after Meir and Koch completed the first last year.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The second was completed last Wednesday, which means it’s probably quite safe to simply refer to it as a spacewalk from now on.