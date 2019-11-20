Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Safety of driverless vehicles discussed in US Senate hearing

US lawmakers will hear evidence from experts on the safety of driverless vehicles at 3pm GMT.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation is examining the US Department of Transportation and the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) views on ‘highly automated’ vehicles.

A recent investigation by NTSB into Uber’s fatal self-driving car crash in 2018 found that the car’s sensors failed to recognise Elaine Herzberg as pedestrian as she was crossing a road in Tempe, Arizona.

The hearing will likely discuss this crash and what can be done to prevent future crashes from occurring.

Witnesses at the hearing include Robert Sumwalt, chairman, National Transportation Safety Board; Joel Szabat, acting under secretary of Transportation for Policy, US Department of Transportation and Dr James Owens, acting administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Trump visits Apple manufacturing plant

US President Donald Trump will travel to Austin, Texas today to visit Apple’s manufacturing plant with the firm’s CEO, Tim Cook.

Apple plans to assemble its new Mac Pro computer at the Austin plant after it received exclusions from the Trump administration from tariffs on some of the parts it imports from China.

Trump and Cook have previously dined at the president’s golf club in New Jersey. Cook also visited the White House in March this year. During the visit, Trump mistakenly referred to Cook as “Tim Apple”, which Trump later said was “an easy way to save time & words”.

Cyber Security Summit gets underway

Cybersecurity experts will gather in Westminster, London, today for the annual Cyber Security Summit.

The one-day event includes speakers from the National Cyber Security Centre, IBM, HSBC and others. Attendees will learn about the latest cybersecurity trends and threats, as well as hear advice on protecting businesses.

Running in parallel with the event is the Data Protection Summit 2019, which will explore topics such as post data breach responses and the “delicate DPO balancing act”.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The event runs from 8am (GMT) to 5pm at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre.