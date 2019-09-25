Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

First Emirati in space heads to ISS

Hazza Al Mansouri, an astronaut for the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), is set to become the first Emirati astronaut to travel to space today.

Al Mansouri is one of three astronauts set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Soyuz MS-15 rocket. The team will stay on the ISS for eight days before returning on October 3.

Al Mansouri is one of the first two astronauts to be trained in the United Arab Emirates following the launch of UAE Astronaut Programme in 2017. Announced by Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the programme aims to enhance the UAE’s status in the space sector.

The launch is scheduled for 3:57pm London time at the Baikonur Cosmodrome spaceport in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

Amazon holds hardware launch event

Amazon is set to hold a hardware launch event today, where it will “share some new things from the Amazon Devices and Services team”.

The tech giant has provided few details ahead of the event. However, if last year’s event – where more than 70 announcements were made – is anything to go by, Amazon is likely to unveil various new Alexa gadgets and services.

There is speculation that the company could release an updated Echo smart speaker.

The Amazon hardware launch event is taking place at the company’s Seattle headquarters, starting at around 6pm London time.

World leaders attend Bloomberg Global Business Forum

Political and business leaders will gather in New York City today for the annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum to discuss the issues and challenges holding them back.

Tech leaders such as Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and VMWare’s Pat Gelsinger will speak at the event alongside former president of the United States George W. Bush and Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

Climate change will be a key theme throughout the one-day event, which will get underway at 7am ET (12pm London time) with a talk of how technology and policy can be combined to find a solution to the global climate crisis.

