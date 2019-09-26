Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Dell holds business update meeting

Dell Technologies will today hold a business update meeting to review the company’s strategy, innovation and financial framework.

The technology company delivered strong results in the second quarter of 2019, recording better than expected earnings of $4.5bn on revenues of $23.27bn, equating to earnings per share of $4.83. This was largely tied to its commercial business, which grew 12% to $9.1bn. In contrast, consumer revenue fell by 12%.

The meeting is being held by CEO Michael Dell alongside vice chairman Jeff Clarke, CFO Tom Sweet, and senior vice president of corporate strategy Dennis Hoffman.

The meeting is being held in New York, starting at 9am ET (2pm London time).

US House holds online imposters hearing

The US House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology’s Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight will today hold a hearing into online imposters and disinformation.

The spread of disinformation, or fake news, online is a cause for concern for the US government ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Russia is believed to have used social media to spread disinformation ahead of the 2016 election in a bid to influence the outcome.

The subcommittee will hear from witnesses including University of California computer science professor Hany Farid, State University of New York computer science professor Siwei Lyu and Camille Francois, chief innovation officer for social media analytics company Graphika.

The hearing is being held in Washington DC, starting at 2pm ET (7pm London time).

Huawei releases Mate 30 smartphone

Huawei is set to release its latest range of flagship smartphones in China today, with the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro set to become the first Huawei flagship to launch without full access to Google’s Android operating system.

The devices will instead feature a basic, open-source version of Android with no access to Google apps such as the Play Store and Maps.

The US government’s decision to blacklist Huawei over security fears has forced Google to restrict its dealings with the Chinese telecommunications giant. Huawei has insisted that its customers could gain access to Android’s full features “over one night” if the US ban is lifted.

