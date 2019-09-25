Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Global fast food giant McDonald’s has announced that it will begin supporting voice-based job applications on Amazon Alexa.

Offered through the Alexa skill McDonald’s Apply Thru, the platform will enable would-be McDonald’s employees around the world to begin a job application by saying “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s”.

The service is also being offered on Google Assistant, and will be initially be available in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US. It will be rolled out in other countries over the next few months.

Once the process is initiated, users will be prompted to answer several questions, including their name, location and the job they are interested in. They will then be sent a text message containing a link to continue the application.

McDonald’s Alexa job applications “the world’s first voice-initiated application process”

The service is part of the wider Made at McDonald’s global hiring campaign, which the company recently initiated to promote the company as a starting point for a wide range of careers and encourage greater numbers of applications.

It is, according to the company, “the world’s first voice-initiated application process”, and is part of efforts to innovate in the hiring process.

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa,” said David Fairhurst, executive vice president & chief people officer at McDonald’s.

“Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams — friendly, responsive and fun. I am looking forward to having our application process simplified with Alexa.”

“Alexa makes life easier, and we’re thrilled to see McDonald’s utilise voice to create a simpler, more convenient job application process for customers,” added Steve Rabuchin, vice president at Alexa.

“With Apply Thru, customers can start the process for a job at their nearest McDonald’s restaurant – all they need to do is ask.”

