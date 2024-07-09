Samsung will release a new health-tracking feature that is not yet available on Apple’s watches, as South Korea’s biggest company looks to compete with the US Big Tech company.
Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch models will be able to track the wearer’s Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) index, which can provide details on metabolic health and biological age.
Hon Pak, Samsung’s mobile digital health chief, said AGEs readers “have existed in larger hardware and we’ve now miniaturised that and made it possible to measure that through the watch for the very first time.
“We believe that consumers need something now,” he added.
The technology is widely seen as a step towards developing full non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring.
The latest Galaxy Watch will be revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked event in Paris on Wednesday (10 July). The South Korean tech giant will be making wearables and health the focus of the conference.
Samsung’s new watches will also measure heart rate with 30% greater accuracy, according to the company.
Device manufacturers have increasingly been focusing on healthcare features as a way to attract customers and stand out in a competitive market.
The reveal will come before Apple unveils its new watch range, which is said to have a new chip and larger displays. The company has been working on technology to track high blood pressure but it is not confirmed if this will be included in the next release.
Apple and Samsung have been working for years on developing sensors that can track blood sugar, which is widely thought of being a medical breakthrough for diabetics if successful.
The wearable tech industry was worth $99.5bn in 2022 and will reach $290.6bn by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.3% between 2022 and 2030, according to GlobalData forecasts.