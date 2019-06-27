Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Facebook’s Nick Clegg makes Democracy Summit appearance

Former leader of the Liberal Democrats and now vice-president of global affairs and communications at Facebook, Nick Clegg, will make an appearance at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit today.

The summit is being held to “strengthen the resolve of the world’s democracies”, and will feature speakers such as former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, as well as former leaders of Spain, Mexico, Canada, Estonia, and Denmark.

The event, supported by Facebook, comes days after Clegg called for increased regulation on social media platforms to help stop similar incidents to Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election from happening again.

The Democracy Summit is taking place at The Royal Danish Playhouse in Copenhagen, Denmark, over the next two days.

Iran expected to exceed uranium limits

Iran is set to pass the 300kg uranium stockpile limits imposed as part of the 2015 nuclear deal, which was agreed in exchange for the lifting of damaging economic sanctions.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization announced last week that it would breach the agreement today after the Trump administration pulled out of the deal, claiming that Iran had breached its side of the agreement.

The Middle Eastern nation insists that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, but there are fears that increased uranium production could lead to Iran developing a nuclear weapon. The country has said that it will begin enriching uranium up to 20%, which will put it significantly closer to reaching that alleged goal.

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with Donald Trump threatening that Iran would face “obliteration” if “anything American” came under attack.

Europe reaches boiling point

Temperatures are expected to climb above 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Europe today, breaking temperature records across the continent.

Parts of Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland are expected to boil in peak temperatures of up to 45 degrees over the next few days, which has prompted fears for safety.

According to the Potsdam Institute’s Stefan Rahmstorf, this is exactly what climate scientists predicted, with the continued use of fossil fuels is causing global temperatures to rise. All of Europe’s hottest summers in the past 500 years have occurred since 2003.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

European Union members have set the target of generating 20% of their energy from renewable sources by 2020 and 32% by 2030 in a bid to tackle climate change.