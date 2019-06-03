Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Trump arrives in the UK

President of the United States Donald Trump will arrive in the United Kingdom this morning to begin a three-day visit that will see him meet Theresa May and the Royal Family. There are also possible meetings with Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

According to the FT, Trump is set to issue the UK with an ultimatum over Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, which was blacklisted by the US Government last month over fears it could be used by the Chinese government to spy on foreign nations.

News leaked in April confirming that the UK would allow Huawei to work on “non-core” parts of its 5G network infrastructure. However, Trump will once again warn that “Chinese involvement in 5G could pose significant challenges for US-UK intelligence co-operation”, according to a White House insider.

Software takes centre stage at Apple’s Developers Conference

Apple’s week-long Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) gets underway today, offering software developers some insight into the company’s latest software and innovations.

The opening keynote today will see Tim Cook reveal the updates and enhancements set to be made to Apple’s operating systems and devices. The tech giant is expected to announce iOS 13 for its handheld devices and MacOS 10.15 for its personal computers.

Apple fans will be hoping for an update on the new Mac Pro, which Apple confirmed back in 2017 is set for a 2019 launch. However, they are likely to be left disappointed, given hardware is rarely given the stage at WWDC.

Apple WWDC is taking place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, over the next week, concluding on Friday, 7 June.

Chinese chipmaker files to delist from NYSE

China’s largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, is set to push ahead with its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange today after announcing its intentions in a filing published last week.

The firm will today file a Form 25, setting out its plans to delist after 15 years on the exchange. Should they proceed, the company is expected to delist in approximately 10 days time.

SMIC has denied that the delisting has anything to do with the intensifying trade war between the US and Chinese governments. Instead, the company claims it is due to “significant administrative burden and costs”. However, SMIC is backed by the Chinese government and a number of state-owned companies.

