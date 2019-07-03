Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Vodafone switches on UK’s first 5G network

The UK will today see its first 5G network switched on, as operator Vodafone’s first 5G offering goes live.

The network will intiially be available in seven UK cities: Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London.

It will also be expanded later in the year to provide 5G connectivity in Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton.

Several 5G handsets have already gone on sale ahead of the network’s launch, while Vodafone has also unveiled a 5G home router, which will eliminate the need for a fixed-line connection.

European Parliament elects president

MEPs will today elect the next European Parliament president, as well as 14 vice presidents and the composition of various committees.

The vote will take place as part of the first plenary session since the European elections, in the form of a secret ballot.

The new President will take over from Antonio Tajani. There is not thought to be a notable favourite at present.

The vote comes as European leaders attempt to decide who will be elected as President of the European Commission, a separate and more high-profile role, for which Frans Timmermans is currently considered the frontrunner.

Green energy pioneers recognised

Today will see the winners of the Ashden Awards 2019, a globally recognised award recognising pioneers in the field of green energy.

The awards, which are supported by the UK Department for International Development, recognise achievements across the green energy space, including renewable energy generation, projects to reduce energy demand and sustainable transport solutions.

Winners will receive a share of a £20,000 prize fund, as well as support to advance their projects.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony held at the Royal Geographical Society in London from 6:30pm.