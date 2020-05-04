Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK Parliament considers contact-tracing app privacy

UK Parliament will today hear evidence about whether privacy can be maintained if a contract tracing app is introduced in the UK.

The evidence is being given to the Joint Committee on Human Rights, with UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham and NHSX chief executive Matthew Gould both set to appear. Simon McDougall, executive director of technology and innovation at the Information Commissioner’s Office will also give evidence.

There are growing concerns that a contact tracing app could pose significant privacy infringements, which experts warn has eroded public trust in the idea and could therefore result in the plan’s failure.

The NHS contact tracing app had been planned to store individuals’ data on a central government database, however there are growing fears that such data could be de-anonymised, and may be used for other purposes after the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

EU mulls digital transformation’s role in coronavirus recovery

The European Parliament will today hold a key session on how EU members can coordinate to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the following recession.

Held by the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee, the session will see Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, give evidence.

Central to the discussion will be the role that digital transformation can play in restarting the economy, boosting its resilience and creating jobs, as well as helping future economic and social development to be sustainable.

The session will begin at 2pm local time (1pm BST), and will be available to stream from the European Parliament website.

Tesla, Ford resume production

Key automakers are expected to resume production today after operations were suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Luxury electric carmaker Tesla is expected to resume production at its North American plant in Fremont, California today after operations ceased on 23 March. This may mean the end of furloughs and pay cuts for hourly workers.

Meanwhile, automaker Ford will restart production of both vehicles and engines at some of its European manufacturing sites today.

Ford will resume operations at its sites in Saarlouis and Cologne, Germany, Valencia, Spain and Craiova, Romania. However, its UK sites in Bridgend and Dagenham will remain closed until a later date.