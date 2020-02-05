Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Qualcomm Incorporated posts Q1 results

Chipmaker Qualcomm is set to report its first-quarter fiscal earnings for 2020 after markets close.

It is a quarter in which Qualcomm launched two 5G chips, the Snapdragon Xr2 Platform and the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform.

The US-China trade war, along with price wars with competitors, is likely to weigh on its results.

Qualcomm expects revenues to range between $4.4bn and $5.2bn for the quarter.

Former MI5 chief talks cybersecurity at RUSI

The former director-general of the British Security Service, Lord Jonathon Evans, will today discuss cybersecurity at a breakfast briefing hosted by the Royal United Services Institute.

Evans, who was MI5 chief from 2007 to 2013, will “share his current view of the threats posed by both criminal and state actors, his views on appropriate responses both by government and companies, and his assessment of how this threat area is likely to develop in the next few years”.

Places have sold out for the briefing, which takes place in Whitehall, London.

US House committee hearing on coronavirus

The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation holds a hearing to discuss responses to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Witnesses include the former White House Ebola response coordinator, along with academics from healthcare and Chinese policy.

Since first spreading in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 427 people.

Most of the 20,000 confirmed cases are in China, but there have been cases in the UK, US and France, among others.

