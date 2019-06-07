Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Boris Johnson challenges Brexit prosecution

Prominent leave campaigner and would-be Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today launch a judicial review to challenge a private prosecution for the alleged criminal offence of misconduct in public office.

Johnson is facing a crowdfunded private prosecution led by Marcus Ball over the infamous £350m a week Brexit bus claim.

The prosecution alleges that Johnson intentionally misled the public over how much the UK spends on EU membership, abusing public trust in his office as Mayor of London, and as an MP.

If Johnson fails in his attempt to challenge it, it is likely to become one of the biggest private prosecutions of the last decade.

Putin and Xi talk economics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will today give addresses as part of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Both will talk at a plenary session that will also include addresses from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The session is a key moment within the wider forum, which is designed as a significant global event for the business community to discuss economic issues, particularly those impacting Russia and emerging markets.

The session will begin at 2pm local time (12 noon London time), and will also be live streamed via the event’s website.

Future of British railways proposed

Lord Andrew Adonis, a Labour peer, former Transport Secretary and architect of the planned HS2 line, will today give a landmark speech on the future of Britain’s railways that is designed to propose a radical change to transport policy in the country.

The speech, entitled Reshaping Britain’s Railways for the 21st Century, calls for a reversal of the Beeching closures, arguing that future transport policy should seek to reconnect all large towns to the UK’s rail infrastructure to combat isolation and economic inequality.

Adonis will also highlight that over one million British people now live in large towns without a railway station, forcing increased use of cars and so contributing to pollution.

The speech will be given at The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) from 9:15am.