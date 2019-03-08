Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

SpaceX Crew Dragon returns to Earth

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which the company hopes will one day carry space tourists, will return to Earth today following its successful launch last week.

The capsule took off on 2 March, becoming SpaceX’s first successful launch of 2019. The spacecraft was sent to deliver supplies and equipment to the International Space Station ahead of its return.

While the mission is unmanned, the capsule was fitted with a test dummy. This will help the company to test whether its departure, re-entry and parachute systems are effective, paving the way for manned missions at a later date.

The capsule is expected to begin it’s descent at 12:30pm London time, before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.

Influencers head to Austin for SXSW

Providing young entrepreneurs with access to some of the brightest minds in business and technology, South by Southwest returns to Austin today to kick off another week of talks and sessions.

Previous years have welcomed the likes of Tesla founder Elon Musk, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Google co-founder Larry Page. This year will offer two more big names from tech, with Instagram co-founders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom set to deliver a keynote following their departures from Facebook.

Throughout the week, SXSW speakers will cover topics such as blockchain and cryptocurrency, coding, medtech, artificial intelligence and mixed reality technologies.

Samsung Galaxy S10 goes on sale

While its launch has been somewhat overshadowed by the announcement of Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the South Korean company’s latest flagship device, the Galaxy S10, goes on sale today.

The Galaxy S10 will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 mobile processor in the US, and an Exynos 9820 processor elsewhere, offering a faster experience than its predecessor. Likewise, with Samsung focused on providing more charge, the S10 will feature bigger battery sizes than the 3,000-3,500-mAh batteries used in the S9.

Consumers will have to wait to get their hands on a 5G mobile. However, Samsung has confirmed that a S10 compatible with next-generation mobile networks will launch in early summer.

