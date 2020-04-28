Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

UK Defence Committee quizzes experts over 5G security

The UK’s Defence Committee today holds its first evidence session examining the security of 5G.

The committee launched its inquiry back in March following the UK’s decision to allow Huawei 5G technology to be used for non-core parts of the country’s network. While the decision was supported for offering a pragmatic solution, critics feel Huawei should have been excluded completely over fears China could compel the telecoms giant to assist the state’s intelligence operations.

This morning’s session will see representatives from cybersecurity firm Oxford Information Labs and security investment firm C5 Capital answer questions on topics such as the role of the government in 5G cybersecurity.

Google posts Q1 results

Google parent company Alphabet posts its first-quarter earnings after US markets close.

The world’s largest digital advertising platform is expected to feel the pressure of declining advertising spend during the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts forecast earnings per share to stand at $11.16, which would represent a 6.2% decline from the same period a year ago.

During the pandemic, Google launched a Covid-19 information hub and screening and testing website Project Baseline, which may play well with investors. An Alphabet conference call takes place at 1:30pm PT to discuss the results.

EU home affairs ministers talk Covid-19 responses

Home affairs ministers from across the European Union and the Schengen Associated Countries join a videocall this morning to discuss their country’s Covid-19 responses.

The virtual meeting is expected to cover areas including border control, the use of tracing applications, asylum, migration and how crime has changed during the pandemic. The focus will be on preventing further spread of the virus.

A press conference will take place following the meeting at 11am BST.

