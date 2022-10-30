Technology industry artificial intelligence deals total $2.5bn globally in September 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $2.5bn were announced globally for September 2022, with the China Structural Reform Fund and Mirae Asset Securities’s $150m venture financing deal with RoboSense being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 21.9% over the previous month of $3.2bn and a drop of 69.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.08bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 11.48% with 270 deals in September 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 305 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $1.35bn in September 2022.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 22.9% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $572m, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Structural Reform Fund and Mirae Asset Securities’s $150m venture financing deal with RoboSense

2) The $135m venture financing of Velas Network by Global Emerging Markets Digital

3) K1 Investment Management’s $117m private equity deal with Ocelot

4) The $100m private equity of Malwarebytes by Vector Capital

5) BDC Capital, BMO Capital Partners, GGV Capital, Golden Venture Partners, Golden Vision Capital, Jeneration Capital, Kensington Capital Partners, Next47, Nicola Wealth Management, SOSV Investments and True Ventures’s $70m venture financing deal with Avidbots

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

