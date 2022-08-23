Technology industry artificial intelligence deals total $2.6bn globally in July 2022

Total Technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $2.6bn were announced globally for July 2022, with the $1.46bn acquisition of 17.9% stake in Tsinghua Unigroup being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 53.7% over the previous month of $5.59bn and a drop of 66.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.76bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 69.61% with 93 deals in July 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 306 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $1.77bn in July 2022.

Technology industry artificial intelligence deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 81.4% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $2.11bn, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Foxconn Industrial Internet $1.46bn acquisition deal for 17.9% stake in Tsinghua Unigroup

2) The $400m venture financing of Content Square by BlackRock,BPI France,Canaan Partners,Eurazeo,Highland Europe (UK),KKRInc,LionTree,Sixth Street Growth and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

3) HOPU Fund II,HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund,Shanghai guosheng (group),Vista Investments and ZGC Science City Science and Technology Growth Fund $148.68m venture financing deal with Iluvatar CoreX

4) The $64m venture financing of AI21 Labs by Ahren Innovation Capital,Amnon Shahua,Mark Leslie,Pitango Venture Capital,TPY Capital and Walden Catalyst Ventures

5) Avichal Garg,Elad Gil,Jack Altman,Keith Rabois and Stripe $40m venture financing deal with Pulley

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

