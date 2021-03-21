Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $1.43bn were announced in North America in February 2021, led by Autodesk’s $1bn acquisition of Innovyze, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 84.9% over the previous month of $9.48bn and a drop of 12.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.63bn.

North America held a 30.82% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deal value that totalled $4.64bn in February 2021. With a 30.82% share and deals worth $1.43bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence M&A deal activity, North America recorded 29 deals during February 2021, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 38.10% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 23 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top three technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.43bn, against the overall value of $1.43bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Autodesk’s $1bn acquisition of Innovyze

2) The $400m acquisition of Xirgo Technologies by Sensata Technologies Holding

3) AeroVironment’s $30m acquisition of Intelligent Systems Group

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.