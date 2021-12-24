Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $425.1m were announced globally in November 2021, led by Altus Group’s $201.5m acquisition of Scryer, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 51.8% over the previous month of $882.17m and a drop of 84.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.82bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $335.2m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $335.2m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in November 2021 was the US with 20 deals, followed by the India with four and Canada with three.

In 2021, as of November, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $32.5bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 31.5% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 95.1% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $404.15m, against the overall value of $425.1m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altus Group $201.5m acquisition deal with Scryer

2) The $80m acquisition of Icertis by SoftBank Group

3) Outbrain $55m acquisition deal with video intelligence

4) The $50m acquisition of Agara Labs by Coinbase

5) Money Forward $17.65m acquisition deal with HiTTO

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

