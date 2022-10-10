Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals total $462.3m in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $462.3m were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2022, led by Shiprocket’s $200m acquisition of 80% stake in Pickrr Technologies Pvt., according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 221.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 82.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $253.33m.

Asia-Pacific held a 13.02% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deal value that totalled $3.55bn in Q2 2022. With a 6.22% share and deals worth $220.86m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 31 artificial intelligence deals during Q2 2022, marking a decrease of 13.89% over the previous quarter and a rise of 9.73% over the last four-quarter average. India recorded 14 deals during the quarter.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 95.6% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $441.66m, against the overall value of $462.3m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shiprocket $200m acquisition deal for 80% stake in Pickrr Technologies Pvt.

2) The $180m acquisition of 10% stake in Hangzhou B-Soft by Philips (China) Investment

3) Qingdao Ainnovation Technology Group $22.7m acquisition deal for 51% stake in Shanghai Higher Mechanical & Electrical

4) The $20.8m acquisition of TABS Suite by PreIPO Exchange

5) Qingdao Ainnovation Technology Group $18.16m acquisition of 51% stake in Qingdao Aolipu Automation Control System

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.