Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $16.5bn were announced globally in Q3 2021, led by $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 6.1% over the previous quarter and a rise of 35.03% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $12.19bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $9.59bn in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $9.38bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in Q3 2021 was the US with 293 deals, followed by China with 137 and India with 42.

In 2021, at the end of , artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $16.5bn were announced globally in technology industry, marking an increase of 172.5% year on year.

Artificial Intelligence venture financing deals in technology industry in Q3 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence venture financing deals in technology industry accounted for 19.7% of the overall value during Q3 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $3.24bn, against the overall value of $16.5bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of Q3 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management $1.6bn venture financing deal with Databricks

2) The $530m venture financing of Snyk by Accel,Addition,Alkeon Capital,Atlassian Ventures,Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust,BlackRock,Boldstart Ventures,Canaan Partners,Coatue Management,Franklin Templeton Investments,Geodesic Capital,Koch Strategic Platforms,Lone Pine Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Sands Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Group,Temasek Investments,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management

3) The Advancement Initiative and Vista Equity Partners $400m venture financing deal with Olive AI

4) The $400m venture financing of Dataiku by Battery Ventures,CapitalG Management Co,Dawn Capital,Eurazeo,FirstMark Capital,ICONIQ Growth,Insight Partners,Lightrock Power,Olivier Pomel,Snowflake Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) China Merchants Capital Investment and CICC Capital ManagementLimited $308m venture financing deal with Car Owner State (Beijing) Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.