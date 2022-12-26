The $150m venture financing of Astera Labs was the technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $2.6bn were announced globally in November 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 6.6% over the previous month of $2.44bn and a drop of 35.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.01bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.71bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.65bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in November 2022 was the US with 70 deals, followed by the China with 27 and the UK with 19.

In 2022, as of November, technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $39.25bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 37.3% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 24.04% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $625m, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Atreides Management, Fidelity Investments, Intel Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures’s $150m venture financing deal with Astera Labs

2) The $135m venture financing of WekaIO by 10D, Atreides Management, Celesta Capital, Gemini Israel Ventures, Generation Investment Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ventures, Key 1 Capital, Lumir Ventures, Micron Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, MoreTech Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Ventures and Samsung Catalyst Fund

3) Costanoa Ventures, Databricks Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon Ventures, Queensland Investment, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sanabil Investments , Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo and Union Grove Venture Partners’s $123m venture financing deal with Alation

4) The $117m venture financing of Locus Robotics by Bond Capital Partners (UK), G2 Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Gray’s Creek Capital Advisors, Hercules Capital, HESTA Super Fund, Newton Investment Management (North America), Next47, Scale Venture Partners, Silicon Valley Bank, Stack Capital Group and Stafford Capital Partners

5) Variant Investments’s $100m venture financing deal with beatBread