Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $2.9bn in North America in April 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $2.9bn were announced in North America in April 2022, led by $580m venture financing of Anthropic, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 7.04% over the previous month of $2.7bn and a drop of 11.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.27bn.

North America held a 59.10% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $4.89bn in April 2022. With a 58.49% share and deals worth $2.86bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 88 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 31.78% over the previous month and a drop of 17.76% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 81 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 42.1% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.22bn, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Caroline Ellison,Center for Emerging Risk Research,Jaan Tallinn,Jim McClave,Nishad Singh and Sam Bankman-Fried $580m venture financing deal with Anthropic

2) The $175m venture financing of Harness by Adage Capital Partners,Alkeon Capital,Balyasny Asset Management,Battery Ventures,Capital One Growth Ventures,Citi Ventures,Gaingels,Google Ventures,Harmonic Growth Partners,IVP LuxCo,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Menlo Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners XII,ServiceNow Ventures,Silicon Valley Bank,Sorenson Capital Partners,Splunk Ventures,Thomvest Ventures and Unusual Ventures

3) John L Thornton and Tom Steyer $160m venture financing deal with Divergent Technologies

4) The $150m venture financing of Clarify Health Solutions by Aspenwood Ventures,Insight Partners,KKRInc,Rivas Capital,Sigmas Group,SoftBank Vision Fund II and Spark Capital

5) Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund,DCVC,ITIC,MFV Partners Management,Playground Global,Safar Partners,Sony Innovation Fund,TDK Ventures and The Robotics Hub $150m venture financing deal with Agility Robotics

