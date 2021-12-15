Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $215.3m were announced in Europe in November 2021, led by $75m venture financing of Permutive, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 54.9% over the previous month of $477.52m and a drop of 58.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $515m.

Europe held a 3.60% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $5.98bn in November 2021. With a 1.90% share and deals worth $113.75m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 31 deals during November 2021, marking a decrease of 32.61% over the previous month and a drop of 32.61% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded eight deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 66.8% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $143.82m, against the overall value of $215.3m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ACE &SA,EQT Ventures Fund,Octopus Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $75m venture financing deal with Permutive

2) The $30m venture financing of Jina AI by Canaan Partners,GGV Capital,Mango Capital,SAP.io Fund and Yunqi Partners

3) Episode 1 Ventures,Octopus Ventures and Superseed Ventures $14m venture financing deal with Minoro(Kneele.ai)

4) The $13.32m venture financing of Fyld by Koru and SGN Commercial Services

5) Addition and Khosla Ventures $11.5m venture financing deal with Daedalus (Germany)

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.