Technology industry big data venture financing deals total $422m in Asia-Pacific in May 2022

Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $422m were announced in Asia-Pacific in May 2022, led by $200m venture financing of Sensors Data, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 227.4% over the previous month of $128.88m and a rise of 10.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $382.11m.

Related

Asia-Pacific held a 24.68% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $1.71bn in May 2022. With a 16.51% share and deals worth $282.38m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 22 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 4.76% over the previous month and a drop of 26.67% over the 12-month average. China recorded ten deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry big data venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 84.8% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $357.89m, against the overall value of $422m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 5Y Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DCM Ventures,Future Capital Partners,GGV Jiyuan Capital,Linear Capital,M31 Capital,Mingshi Capital,Sequoia Capital China,The Carlyle Group,Tiger Global Management,Warburg Pincus,Wuyuan Capital and Xianghe Capital $200m venture financing deal with Sensors Data

2) The $65m venture financing of Qoala by BRI Ventures,Daiwa PI Partners,Eurazeo,Flourish Ventures,Indogen Capital,KB Investments,Mandiri Capital Indonesia,MassMutual Ventures Southeast Asia,MDI Ventures,Salt Ventures,SeedPlus Singapore and Sequoia Capital India

3) Hengbang Capital,Shandong Tongke Shenghua Fund,Suzhou Wuzhong District Lusheng Investment and Zhurui Capital $44.68m venture financing deal with Beijing Zhongke Wenge Technology

4) The $27m venture financing of mClinica by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,Johnson & Johnson Services,MDI Ventures and Susquehanna International Group

5) DigitalBridge Group $21.21m venture financing deal with Leading Edge Data Centres

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.