Total technology industry big data venture financing deals worth $689.1m were announced in Asia-Pacific in August 2021, led by $308m venture financing of Newlinks (Beijing) Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 64.7% over the previous month of $418.43m and a rise of 38.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $497.72m.

Asia-Pacific held a 17.31% share of the global technology industry big data venture financing deal value that totalled $3.98bn in August 2021. With a 14.40% share and deals worth $573.04m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s big data venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of big data venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 41 deals during August 2021, marking an increase of 13.89% over the previous month and a rise of 5.13% over the 12-month average. China recorded 26 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry big data venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals accounted for 72.2% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data venture financing deals stood at $497.82m, against the overall value of $689.1m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Merchants Capital Investment and CICC Capital ManagementLimited $308m venture financing deal with Newlinks (Beijing) Technology

2) The $100m venture financing of Beijing Dipu Technology by Bank of Communications,Guotai Junan International,Industrial Investment (Beijing) Capital Management,Light Source Capital,Recent Capital and SPDB International

3) 57 Stars ,Beenext,Heritas Capital Management,SBI Investment,SeaBright Asset Management and Y’S Investment $34m venture financing deal with NovoCura Tech Health Services

4) The $30.82m venture financing of Oushu by Redpoint China Ventures. and Sequoia Capital China

5) Blackbird Ventures,Cap Table Coalition,Citi Ventures,ETF@JFFLabs,Fundersclub,Gaingels,Lightspeed Management Company and Telstra Ventures $25m venture financing deal with InsideSherpa

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.