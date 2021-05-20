Total technology industry cloud deals worth $27.3bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $12.3bn private equity deal with Proofpoint being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 18.3% over the previous month of $33.4bn and a rise of 26.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $21.58bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a drop of 16.11% with 276 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 329 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $23.93bn in April 2021.

technology industry cloud deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 64% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $17.45bn, against the overall value of $27.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Thoma Bravo’s $12.3bn private equity deal with Proofpoint

2) The $2bn asset transaction with Turbonomic by International Business Machines

3) KKR & Co. GP’s $1.2bn acquisition of Therapy Brands

4) The $1.1bn private equity deal for 26% stake in MphasiS by BCP Topco IX, Blackstone Capital Partners (CYM) VIII AIV – F and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia NQ

5) Mastercard’s private equity deal with Ekata for $850m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

