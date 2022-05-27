Technology industry cloud deals total $34bn globally in April 2022

Total Technology industry cloud deals worth $34bn were announced globally for April 2022, with the Brookfield Business Partners $8.3bn private equity deal with CDK Global being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 167.6% over the previous month of $12.7bn and a rise of 89% when compared with the last 12-month average of $17.98bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a flat growth with 323 deals in April 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 323 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $30.82bn in April 2022.

Technology industry cloud deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 80.3% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $27.3bn, against the overall value of $34bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cloud deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Business Partners $8.3bn private equity deal with CDK Global

2) The $6.9bn private equity of SailPoint Technologies by Thoma Bravo

3) Kaseya $6.2bn acquisition deal with Datto

4) The $4bn private equity of Barracuda Networks by KKRInc

5) Advanced Micro Devices $1.9bn acquisition deal with Pensando Systems

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.