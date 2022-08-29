Technology industry cloud deals total $5.5bn globally in July 2022

Total Technology industry cloud deals worth $5.5bn were announced globally for July 2022, with the $2.5bn private equity deal for 29% stake in American Tower being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 72.6% over the previous month of $19.94bn and a drop of 78% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.81bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a drop of 62.16% with 126 deals in July 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 333 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $3.04bn in July 2022.

Technology industry cloud deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 82.2% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $4.5bn, against the overall value of $5.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cloud deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Stonepeak Partners $2.5bn private equity deal for 29% stake in American Tower

2) The $1.04bn private equity of 45% stake in Telefonica by Credit Agricole Assurances and Vauban Infrastructure Partners

3) Asterion Industrial Partners SGEIC $405.39m private equity deal for 78.4% stake in Irideos

4) The $400m venture financing of Content Square by BlackRock, BPI France, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc, LionTree, Sixth Street Growth and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

5) HOPU Fund II,HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund, Shanghai guosheng (group), Vista Investments and ZGC Science City Science and Technology Growth Fund $148.68m venture financing deal with Iluvatar CoreX

