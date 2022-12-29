Total technology industry cloud deals worth $5.7bn were announced globally for November 2022, with PTC’s $1.46bn acquisition deal with ServiceMax being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 8.8% over the previous month of $6.25bn and a drop of 74.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $22.52bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a drop of 25.93% with 260 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 351 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $4.64bn in November 2022.

technology industry cloud deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 61.7% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $3.52bn, against the overall value of $5.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) PTC’s $1.46bn acquisition deal with ServiceMax

2) The $1.2bn private equity of EdgeCore by Partners Group

3) Voya Financial’s $570m acquisition deal with Benefitfocus

4) The $150m venture financing of Astera Labs by Atreides Management, Fidelity Investments, Intel Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures

5) 10D, Atreides Management, Celesta Capital, Gemini Israel Ventures, Generation Investment Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ventures, Key 1 Capital, Lumir Ventures, Micron Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, MoreTech Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Ventures and Samsung Catalyst Fund’s $135m venture financing deal with WekaIO