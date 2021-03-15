Total technology industry cloud deals worth $6.82bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $1bn venture financing of Databricks being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 83.2% over the previous month of $40.63bn and a drop of 67.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $21.17bn.

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a drop of 1.27% with 310 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 314 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $5bn in February 2021.

technology industry cloud deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 37.9% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $2.59bn, against the overall value of $6.82bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Amazon Web Services, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CapitalG Management Co, Coatue Management, Discovery Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Founders Circle Capital, Franklin Resources, Geodesic, GIC, Green Bay Ventures, Greenoaks Capital Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Octahedron Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, T. Rowe Price Group, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $1bn venture financing of Databricks

2) The $750m venture financing of UiPath by Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, IVP, Sequoia Capital VI and Tiger Global Management

3) BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

4) The $270m venture financing deal of Plume Design by Insight Partners

5) Kaleyra’s acquisition deal with mGage for $215m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.