Technology industry cloud deals total $87.5bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry cloud deals worth $87.5bn were announced globally for May 2022, with the $69bn acquisition of VMware being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 155.9% over the previous month of $34.2bn and a rise of 355.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $19.21bn.

Related

In terms of number of cloud deals, the sector saw a rise of 3.98% with 340 deals in May 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 327 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cloud deals worth $83.37bn in May 2022.

Technology industry cloud deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five cloud deals accounted for 93.3% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five cloud deals stood at $81.68bn, against the overall value of $87.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cloud deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom $69bn acquisition deal with VMware

2) The $11bn private equity of Switch by DigitalBridge Group and IFM Investors

3) OMERS Infrastructure Management $665m private equity deal with TPG Telecom

4) The $610m private equity of Bersama Digital Infrastructure Asia by Macquarie Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund 3 and PSP INVESTMENTS

5) Eldridge and Norwest Venture Partners $400m venture financing deal with Velocity Global

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud-deals deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.