Technology industry cloud M&A deals total $69.2bn in North America in May 2022

Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $69.2bn were announced in North America in May 2022, led by Broadcom’s $69bn acquisition of VMware, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 712.3% over the previous month of $8.52bn and a rise of 1592.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.09bn.

North America held a 99.08% share of the global technology industry cloud M&A deal value that totalled $69.85bn in May 2022. With a 99.08% share and deals worth $69.21bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cloud M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud M&A deal activity, North America recorded 37 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 5.13% over the previous month and a drop of 17.78% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 34 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cloud M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top three technology industry cloud M&A deals accounted for 99.98% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top three technology cloud deals stood at $69.20bn, against the overall value of $69.21bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cloud M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom $69bn acquisition deal with VMware

2) The $200m acquisition of 200 OK by Paddle.com Market

3) HealthStream $8.16m acquisition deal for 80% stake in CloudCME

