Total technology industry cloud M&A deals worth $715.54m were announced in North America in February 2021, led by Kaleyra’s $215m acquisition of mGage, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 96.4% over the previous month of $20.01bn and a drop of 91.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.46bn.

North America held a 64.46% share of the global technology industry cloud M&A deal value that totalled $1.11bn in February 2021. With a 58.54% share and deals worth $649.78m, the US was the top country in North America’s cloud M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud M&A deal activity, North America recorded 54 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 10.00% over the previous month and a rise of 1.89% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 50 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cloud M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $711.76m, against the overall value of $715.54m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Kaleyra’s $215m acquisition of mGage

2) The $156m acquisition of Bridgecrew by Palo Alto Networks

3) Sentinel labs’ $155m acquisition of Scalyr

4) The $120m acquisition of rfXcel by Antares Vision

5) Calian Group’s acquisition of Dapasoft for $65.76m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.