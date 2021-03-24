Total technology industry cloud venture financing deals worth $395.04m were announced in Europe in February 2021, led by $96m venture financing of Copado Solutions, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 26.4% over the previous month of $536.86m and a rise of 2.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $386.17m.

Europe held a 7.00% share of the global technology industry cloud venture financing deal value that totalled $5.64bn in February 2021. With a 2.02% share and deals worth $114.14m, Spain was the top country in Europe’s cloud venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 50 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 35.14% over the previous month and a rise of 21.95% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 19 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cloud venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 60.4% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $238.78m, against the overall value of $395.04m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners, ISAI Cap Venture, Lead Edge Capital Management, Perpetual Investors and Salesforce Ventures’ $96m venture financing of Copado Solutions

2) The $80m venture financing of M-Files by Bregal Milestone, Draper Esprit VCT, Partech Ventures and TESI

3) Breega Capital, DST Global, LocalGlobe and Serena Capital’s $24.25m venture financing of Libeo

4) The $20m venture financing of SOyster HR by Connect Ventures, Emergence Capital Partners and Slack Fund

5) Court Lorenzini, Foundation Capital, Hambro Perks and Point72 Ventures’ venture financing of Trade Ledger for $18.53m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.