Technology industry cloud venture financing deals total $539.3m in North America in July 2022

Total technology industry cloud venture financing deals worth $539.3m were announced in North America in July 2022, led by $75m venture financing of Bishop Fox, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 72.2% over the previous month of $1.94bn and a drop of 83.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.33bn.

North America held a 38.25% share of the global technology industry cloud venture financing deal value that totalled $1.41bn in July 2022. With a 34.97% share and deals worth $493.1m, the US was the top country in North America’s cloud venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cloud venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 26 deals during July 2022, marking a decrease of 70.11% over the previous month and a drop of 71.74% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 22 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cloud venture financing deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals accounted for 57.1% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud venture financing deals stood at $308m, against the overall value of $539.3m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud venture financing deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Carrick Capital Partners $75m venture financing deal with Bishop Fox

2) The $75m venture financing of Spotnana Technology by Blank Ventures, Durable Capital Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group and Mubadala Capital

3) 3Lines Venture Capital, Activate Capital, Energy Impact Partners and John Vanderzon $70m venture financing deal with Swimlane

4) The $55m venture financing of Scale Computing by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

5) Centana Growth Partners $33m venture financing deal with Zesty.ai

