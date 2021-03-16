Total technology industry cross border deals worth $30.11bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 16.7% over the previous month of $25.8bn and a drop of 10.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $33.61bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 20.24% with 505 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 420 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $17.82bn in February 2021.

technology industry cross border deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 54.6% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $16.44bn, against the overall value of $30.11bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics

3) Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect

4) The $1.37bn acquisition deal of Gearbox by Embracer Group

5) Magnite’s acquisition deal with SpotX for $1.17bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.