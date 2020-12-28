Total technology industry cross border deals worth $71.11bn were announced globally for November 2020, with S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 127.6% over the previous month and a rise of 155.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $27.8bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 1.75% over the last 12-month average with 408 deals against the average of 401 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $60.63bn in November 2020.

technology industry cross border deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 86.8% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $61.71bn, against the overall value of $71.11bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Nasdaq’s $2.75bn acquisition of Verafin

4) The $2.28bn acquisition deal of Institutional Shareholder Services by Deutsche Borse

5) Take-Two Interactive Software’s acquisition deal with Codemasters Group for $999.12m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.