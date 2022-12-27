Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.8bn were announced in the US in November 2022, with Colt Technology Services Group’s $1.8bn asset transaction with stake in Lumen Technologies being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 37.3% over the previous month of $2.87bn and a drop of 49.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.54bn.

The US held an 81.82% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $2.2bn in November 2022.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 26 deals during November 2022, marking a decrease of 43.48% over the previous month and a drop of 58.06% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top three technology cross border M&A deals stood at $1.8bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Colt Technology Services Group’s $1.8bn asset transaction deal with Lumen Technologies

2) The $1.5m acquisition of IMI by Firan Technology Group

3) Volatus Aerospace’s $0.88m acquisition deal with Empire Drone