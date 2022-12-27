Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.8bn were announced in the US in November 2022, with Colt Technology Services Group’s $1.8bn asset transaction with stake in Lumen Technologies being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 37.3% over the previous month of $2.87bn and a drop of 49.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.54bn.
The US held an 81.82% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $2.2bn in November 2022.
In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 26 deals during November 2022, marking a decrease of 43.48% over the previous month and a drop of 58.06% over the 12-month average.
US technology industry cross border M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top three technology cross border M&A deals stood at $1.8bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.
The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Colt Technology Services Group’s $1.8bn asset transaction deal with Lumen Technologies
2) The $1.5m acquisition of IMI by Firan Technology Group
3) Volatus Aerospace’s $0.88m acquisition deal with Empire Drone