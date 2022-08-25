Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $226.3m in Europe in July 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $226.3m were announced in Europe in July 2022, led by Xperi’s $109m acquisition of Vewd Software, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 79.4% over the previous month of $1.1bn and a drop of 95.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.8bn.

Europe held a 37.92% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $596.67m in July 2022. With an 18.27% share and deals worth $109m, Norway was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 68 deals during July 2022, marking a decrease of 41.38% over the previous month and a drop of 46.46% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 16 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 95% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $214.89m, against the overall value of $226.3m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Xperi $109m acquisition deal with Vewd Software

2) The $52.5m acquisition of 67% stake in Coolabi by Talenthouse

3) Vinted $30.8m acquisition deal with Rebelle

4) The $12.9m acquisition of Formatec Holding by Nano Dimension

5) Azkoyen $9.7m acquisition deal with Vendon

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.