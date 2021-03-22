Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $4.67bn were announced in the US in February 2021, with Embracer Group’s $1.37bn acquisition of Gearbox being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 71.1% over the previous month of $2.73bn and a drop of 2.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.78bn.

The US held a 20.99% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $22.25bn in February 2021.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 49 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 4.26% over the previous month and a rise of 40.00% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 91.2% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $4.26bn, against the overall value of $4.67bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Embracer Group’s $1.37bn acquisition of Gearbox

2) The $1.17bn acquisition of SpotX by Magnite

3) Sinch’ $1.14bn acquisition of Inteliquent.

4) The $361.42m acquisition of Gerber Technology by Lectra

5) Kaleyra’s acquisition of mGage for $215m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.