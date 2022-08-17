Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $5.9bn in North America in Q2 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $5.9bn were announced in North America in Q2 2022, led by Deutsche Telekom’s $2.4bn acquisition of SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 55.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 61.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $15.25bn.

North America held a 27.08% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $21.79bn in Q2 2022. With a 26.98% share and deals worth $5.88bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, North America recorded 130 cross border deals during Q2 2022, marking a decrease of 30.85% over the previous quarter and a drop of 35.24% over the last four-quarter average. The US recorded 88 deals during the quarter.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 89.3% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border M&A deals stood at $5.28bn, against the overall value of $5.9bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Telekom $2.4bn acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US

2) The $1.88bn acquisition of Brightly Software by Siemens

3) Hudson’s Bay $500m acquisition deal with Sentry Centers Holdings

4) The $300m acquisition of Crystal Dynamics,Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal by Embracer Group

5) Paddle.com Market $200m acquisition deal with 200 OK

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

