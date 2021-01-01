Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $6.02bn were announced in North America in November 2020, led by Nasdaq’s $2.75bn acquisition of Verafin, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 47.6% over the previous month and a rise of 10.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.43bn.

North America held a 9.12% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $6.02bn in November 2020. With a 51.33% share and deals worth $3.09bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, North America recorded 38 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 17.39% over the previous month and a drop of 11.63% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 23 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 98.3% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $5.91bn, against the overall value of $6.02bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nasdaq’s $2.75bn acquisition of Verafin

2) The $2.28bn acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services by Deutsche Borse

3) Lightspeed POS’s $483.22m acquisition of ShopKeep

4) The $300m acquisition of OpenMarket by Infobip

5) Embracer Lager Group1’s acquisition of A Thinking Ape Entertainment for $105m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.