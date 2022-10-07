Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $6.1bn in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $6.1bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2022, led by MaxLinear’s $3.8bn acquisition of Silicon Motion Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 53.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 33.04% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $4.57bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 27.90% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $21.79bn in Q2 2022. With a 22.26% share and deals worth $4.85bn, Taiwan was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 86 cross border deals during Q2 2022, marking a decrease of 21.10% over the previous quarter and a drop of 23.39% over the last four-quarter average. India recorded 17 deals during the quarter.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 94.3% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border M&A deals stood at $5.73bn, against the overall value of $6.1bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) MaxLinear $3.8bn acquisition deal with Silicon Motion Technology

2) The $1.05bn acquisition of 45% stake in Costco-Taiwan by Costco Wholesale

3) Solera Holdings $442.97m acquisition deal with Infomedia

4) The $237.28m acquisition of Intouch by Singapore Telecommunications

5) Ascential $197m acquisition deal with Intrepid E-Commerce Services(Intrepid)

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

