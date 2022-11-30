Technology industry cross border private equity deals total $2.9bn globally in October 2022

Total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $2.9bn were announced globally in October 2022, with KKRInc and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring’s $1.02bn private equity deal for 30% stake in Telenor Fiber being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 87.6% over the previous month of $23.16bn and a drop of 74.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.49bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.32bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.26bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border private equity deals activity in October 2022 was the US with 12 deals, followed by the Singapore with three and Canada with three.

In 2022, as of October, technology private equity deals worth $107.5bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 54.9% year on year.

technology industry cross border private equity deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 89.9% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $2.59bn, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) KKRInc and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring’s $1.02bn private equity deal for 30% stake in Telenor Fiber

2) The $450m private equity of DataBank by The Investment Managementof Ontario

3) KKRInc’s $410m private equity deal with NetSPI

4) The $400m private equity of Skydance Media by KKRInc, RedBird Capital Partners, Tencent Holdings and The Ellison Family

5) K1 Investment Management’s $308.69m private equity deal with Elmo Software

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.