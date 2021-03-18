Total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $3.16bn were announced globally in February 2021, with KKRInc’ $1bn private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 98.7% over the previous month of $1.59bn and a drop of 47.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $6.02bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.04bn. At the country level, the Chile topped the list in terms of deal value at $1000m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border private equity deals activity in February 2021 was the UK with five deals, followed by the US with five and France with three.

In 2021, as of February, technology private equity deals worth $4.75bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 81.2% year on year.

technology industry cross border private equity deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 87.8% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $2.78bn, against the overall value of $3.16bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) KKRInc’s $1bn private equity deal with Telefonica Chile

2) The $600m private equity deal with MyHeritage by Francisco Partners Management, Gigi Levy, Gilad Japhet, HP Beteiligungs and Yuval Rakavy

3) SCSp and BlackRock Long Term Private Capital’ $484.14m private equity deal with Aquila Heywood

4) The $417.57m private equity deal with Node4 by Providence Equity Partners

5) Onex Group, Onex Partners V and Silver Lake Partners’ private equity deal with Weld North Education for $275m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.